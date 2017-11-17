Congress Leader Given 2 Years in Jail For ‘Defaming’ MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gets Bail

A local court here on Friday sentenced Congress leader KK Mishra to two-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for levelling scam accusations against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his family.Mishra in June 2014 had alleged that 19 candidates from the village of CM’s wife Sadhna Singh in Maharashtra were recruited by the state transport department following directives from the CM House.The exam for recruitment by the department was conducted by the scam-tainted MP Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) aka Vyapam.He had also referred to 139 calls which, according to him, were made from CM House to Vyapam officers.The court trashed charges levelled by Mishra against CM and his family and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment and slapped penalty of Rs 25,000 holding him guilty under section 500 of IPC, Public Prosecutor Anand Tiwari told the media after the hearing.We presented list of 321 transport constables recruited but no one belonged to Gondia in Maharashtra as alleged by Mishra, Tiwari added.Mishra’s lawyer Ajay said that his client has secured bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. “We would challenge the verdict in High Court and would brief Supreme Court about the verdict as out two petitions filed by my client are pending with the apex court,” he added.On June 26, 201, Tiwari had filed the defamation suit on behalf of Chauhan while Mishra had secured bail in August 2014.Chouhan had deposed before the court in November 2016, refuting the allegations made by Mishra and accusing him of tarnishing his and his family’s image with false allegations.Congress spokesperson Mishra reacting to media queries flayed the verdict said that earlier corrupt people were sent to jail but this was perhaps the first case where the one exposing corruption has been jailed.Chouhan took to twitter after the verdict using a Sanskrit Shloka to claim that it’s the truth which prevails ultimately.