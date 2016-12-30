Congress Looking at Long-Term Relationship with Akhilesh: Sources

New Delhi: If Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav ends up forming his own party after being expelled by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, Congress might join hands with him, top sources told News18.

While officially Congress has been maintaining that it is an internal matter of the SP, leaders told News18 on condition of anonymity is that if need be, the Congress will align with Akhilesh.

“We always had a good equation with him. Besides, he is a young leader and enjoys a very personal friendship with Rahul Gandhi,” a senior leader said.

“If need be to keep BJP at bay, we wouldn’t mind an alliance with Akhilesh. Congress is looking at a long-term relation with him, not just 2016 assembly polls but also the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Incidentally, Akhilesh had said earlier that if Congress and SP joins hands and fights the imminent UP assembly polls as a coalition, it will win upwards of 300 seats in the 403-member house. However, Mulayam ruled out any such pre-poll alliance.

Soon after the expulsion of Akhilesh, Congress official spokesman Randeep Surjewala said his party doesn’t want President’s rule in UP.

The statement is significant and could imply that if Akhilesh choses to remain CM, Congress could help him stay on.