Congress MLA Seen Inciting People to Set Police Station Ablaze in MP

New Delhi: Three days after six farmers were killed in the police firing in Mandsaur, a video purportedly showing a Congress leader inciting a mob has surfaced.

Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik could be heard encouraging party workers and farmers to burn down a nearby police station in Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh. The video was posted on social media by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Sudhir Gupta, the Mandsaur MP, told CNN-News18 that another Congress MLA, Jeetu Patwari, had come to Mandsaur on Thursday in disguise. Media had exposed him trying to incite violence.

"The same Jeetu Patwari was seen riding a bike with Rahul sitting behind him, seen by the entire country," Gupta said, adding that Rahul should answer why he was keeping company with such politicians. "The farmers were talking peacefully but Congress wreaked havoc on them."

When CNN-News18 reached out to Shakuntala for her reaction, she said, “I said it only in the heat of the moment. I was pushed and my spectacles had broken.They (police) used water cannon on us”

Sources said that the BJP was planning to lodge a complaint against the Congress MLA for inciting violence.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in the Mandsaur district after top district officials met. However, authorities warned against staging protests and made it clear that no dharna would be permitted.