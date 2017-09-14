Congress MP Creates Scene at Hindi Divas Function Attended by President

Congress MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi on Thursday created a scene at a Hindi Divas function attended by President Ram Nath Kovind after an official did not acknowledge the contributions of a parliamentary panel on the growth and expansion of the language.Chaturvedi stood up to lodge his displeasure when secretary of the official language, Prabhas Kumar Jha, was delivering the vote of thanks at the Hindi Divas function. The event was attended by the President, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, his two deputies - Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir - besides others."Mr Secretary, you have thanked everyone but the MPs belonging to the parliamentary committee on official language. We have visited the whole country and did our best for the growth and expansion of Hindi. But you just chose to ignore us," he said, at the function attended by around 1,000 people and held at the Vigyan Bhavan.Jha tried to justify his speech by saying that Rijiju in his welcome address had already mentioned the role of the parliamentary panel and appreciated the MPs.Though the secretary tendered his apology, the Congress leader continued to express his unhappiness.The President, Home Minister and junior ministers did not react and remained on the dias till the national anthem was played after Jha's speech.Chaturvedi later told reporters that he tried to bring an important issue to the notice of the Home Minister and expects action from him.​