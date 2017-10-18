Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Vacates his Shimla Rural Seat, Will Contest From Arki
Sitting chief minister Virbhadra Singh will contest from the Arki constituency, while the state Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will represent the party from Nadaun.
New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday released a list of 59 candidates for the November 9 election to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Sitting chief minister Virbhadra Singh will contest from the Arki constituency, while the state Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will represent the party from Nadaun.
Congress' principal opponent in the state, the BJP, had earlier in the day named all 68 contestants for the elections. Congress currently occupies 36 seats in the assembly. The BJP has 26 seats and is determined to increase its numbers. The state has continuously changed hands between the BJP and Congress, with both parties ruling the state alternatively.
Virbhadra Singh, who is seeking his 6th tenure as the chief minister, vacated his Shimla rural constituency this time. Rumour was rife that his son Vikramaditya Singh was going to fill his shoes.
Singh is battling a series of corruption charges against him, but the Congress reposed faith in him recently, giving him a carte blanch to take all the necessary measures to ensure a victory.
