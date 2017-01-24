Priyanka is a Star Campaigner in UP, But Will Play a Backroom Role

Lucknow: The signal has been sent. Just days after party leaders gave her credit for Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the party on Tuesday rostered her as number 9 in a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of polls.

Congress Party sources though said she will stick to campaigning in the Gandhi pocket boroughs of Amethi and Rae Barelli as usual, but the beginning of her entry into active politics has been made

Priyanka is likely to play the backroom role, Sonia Gandhi's trusted lieutenant Ahmed Patel has been playing till now. She will use her communication skills and connect - which she has in plenty unlike Rahul - to do all the negotiations ahead of the big Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

According to sources, she will reach out to allies and carry forward Rahuls'message but will stop well short of going full steam out of fear of overshadowing her elder brother.

Even in recent closed door discussions Priyanka made it clear it will be a Rahul show throughout and that she will only play the role of an assistant. But the possibility of her playing an active role later is not ruled out

Rahul is expected to take over as president soon and he will be the main face of the party in its fight against BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As of now, the nitty gritty will be left to Priyanka but the word has been sent across. Priyanka has arrived.