Congress Protests Alleged 'Reverse Migration' Due to Note Ban

New Delhi: Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest march at Jantar Mantar against alleged "reverse-migration" of unorganised sector workers hit by demonetisation and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on allegations of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The 'Palayan Roko Evam Javab Do' march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House was led by Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken. The marchers were stopped by police near Parliament Street police station.

Addressing the protesters, Maken alleged that "faulty implementation" of demonetisation has rendered lakhs of migrant labour unemployed who have started returning to their home states.

"Over 48 lakh unorganized sector workforce in Delhi is hit by the faulty implementation of demonetisation resulting in a reverse migration. Lakhs of labourers have already returned to their homes, and 10,000 to 15,000 labourers are returning home every day," Maken claimed.

In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maken also demanded that he reply to allegations of corruption against him levelled by the Congress vice president.

"When Narendra Modi speaks about the cashless economy, he should also reply to the question raised by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi," Maken said.

The march organised by Poorvanchal, Parvatiya and South Indian wings of Delhi Congress saw the participation of scores of workers in their traditional dresses who raised slogans against Modi and demonetisation.

The party will also hold 'Bhanda fod'(expose) campaign on December 27- 28, across Delhi to highlight the alleged "corruption" by Modi, Maken said.

Senior Delhi Congress leaders including ex-MPs Mahabal Mishra and Ramesh Kumar, chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, Dr. Narender Nath, Hari Shankar Gupta among others also addressed the protesters.