Congress Rules Out Any Alliance For UP Polls, To Fight On its Own

Meerut: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that the party is ready to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, due next year, on its own for now.

"Congress is prepared to fight the Uttar Pradesh polls alone for now and there is no talk of an alliance with any party," Azad said while addressing Congress workers here before leaving for Bijnore.

He urged the party workers to get into battle mode for the upcoming polls.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Azad said the demonetisation decision will ruin the country and its people and claimed that every person is troubled by it.

"The Centre took the decision without any preparation and this will affect their performance in the UP polls. People who faced problems after demonetisation will take revenge from BJP by not voting for them," Azad said.

"Neither does the Prime Minister speaks in the Parliament, nor does he talk to the poor or the media," he said.

"Prime Minister is not at all concerned about the problems of common man and he only cares for a handful of country's people. Rahul Gandhi is continuously raising the farmers' issues and demonetisation among the people. Congress is highlighting these issues," he added.

Azad was accompanied by party leaders Meem Afzal and P L Punia.

Afzal said the public will not be influenced by any gimmicks of BJP and will teach it a lesson in the coming elections.