Congress's Sandeep Dikshit Questions Manmohan For Rescuing RBI Governor

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday questioned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for coming to the aid of Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel while was a parliamentary committee.

"I respect Dr Singh very highly, but I believe what he did was not fair," Dikshit said.

According to reports, Singh had come to the aid of Patel when he was being questioned on the planning and implementation of demonetisation by a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. When a question put Patel in an uncomfortable spot, Singh swiftly told Patel that he did not need to answer it.

"MPs have a right to ask questions. If we do not trust our legislators with the right to ask questions and trust them with the knowledge from such answers, then who do we trust and how do we maintain accountability of institutions that can always take this safeguard of national interest?" he said.

Institutions that are not accountable lose both their credibility and their honesty. I have also been a member of such committees and there are specific rules to the conduct and deliberation of these committees. It is these rules that govern what can be asked and what can be answered and what constitutes answers that do not merit/ deserve or require answering, not the intervention of any member, however respected he/ she maybe,” he added.