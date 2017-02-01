Congress Says Secrecy on Ahamed's Death is 'Inhuman'

New Delhi: THE Congress has blasted the Central government for the alleged secrecy over the death of former Minister of state for External Affairs E Ahamed who suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“Secrecy over Ahamed’s death was maintained for the Union budget. This is inhuman,” Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Ahamed’s family accused that the authorities at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where he was rushed to from Parliament, refused to allow them access to the leader. They also complained the authorities didn’t seek their permission before moving Ahamed to ventilator support.

“Doctors told us that he was declared dead at 2.15 am, but we doubt this,” one of them told CNN-News18.

News channels in Kerala reported the family had filed a police complaint in this regard.

“This is absolutely unethical,” said Ahamed’s daughter Fouzia, herself a doctor.

Her husband Dr Babu Shehzad said this is shameful that this happening to a citizen of India.

The other IUML Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, ET Mohammed Basheer, said not allowing the son and daughter of Ahmed to visit him in his last moments was cruel.