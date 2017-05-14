Congress Seeks Probe into Kapil Mishra's Allegations Against Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday sought a "thorough probe" into the allegations levelled by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra regarding "illegal" foreign funding received by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

At a press meet here, he also demanded Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

"The allegations are serious. Kejriwal should step down on moral and legal grounds," he said.

Maken said there should be an investigation to trace the source of foreign funding to AAP, adding that it was "unlikely that the government agencies were unaware of it".

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre and wondered why was it not prosecuting Kejriwal and why an FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was not lodged against the AAP government.

"AAP, which floated shell companies to convert black money into white money to show in its accounts, also receives illegal foreign funding, which is a serious matter," he said.

Mishra on Sunday accused Kejriwal and his party of "massive financial irregularities".

Earlier, Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Amarinder Singh had claimed that "divisive forces sitting in foreign countries" were funding the AAP.