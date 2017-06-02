Congress Should Apologise For 'Cow Slaughter' in Kerala: Rupani

Rajkot: Condemning the recent public slaughter of a calf by Youth Congress workers in Kerala, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday demanded that the Congress should apologise for it.

"The Congress is playing vote bank politics and the incident of killing a cow in Kerala was one of the heinous acts done by the Congress youth wing in Kerala," Rupani told reporters after inaugurating a bulk pipeline project in Jetpur, about 70 kms from here.

"The youth workers involved (in the incident) had said that they were asked to do so by the party high command. Therefore, the Congress should explain why they give such advice to them. The Congress should apologise before the people of the country," he said.

The chief minister earlier inaugurated the Rs 597 crore project of laying of bulk pipeline from Navda to Upleta under the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) project.

"Water scarcity has become history in Saurashtra region due to the implementation of SAUNI project," he said claiming that nearly 17 dams and 40 reservoirs in the region have been filled with Narmada water and nearly seven dams and 60 reservoirs would get Narmada water soon.

Rupani also laid a foundation stone of a desalination plant at Maliya town in neighbouring Morbi district. The plant will have capacity to desalinate ten crore litres of sea water.