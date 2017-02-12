Congress-SP Alliance Will Sink in BJP Wave, Says Uma Bharti

Kanpur: Union Minister Uma Bharti on Sunday said the Congress-SP alliance will soon sink as Mulayam Singh Yadav had already punched a hole in it, and the rest will be done by the BJP wave in Uttar Pradesh.

"During its rule, the SP government has encouraged corruption and crime in the state, and just before the elections Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sought Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's help to counter the BJP wave," she claimed at a rally in Kanpur.

The Union Water Resources Minister said, "The Chief Minister's father Mulayam Singh Yadav had already punched a hole in the alliance and it will be soon sunk by the BJP wave in Uttar Pradesh."

Taking a swipe at Rahul, she said, "The prince (Rahul) thinks he has the right to become the Prime Minister just because his father (Rajiv Gandhi) and grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had held the post. He cannot digest the fact that the people have chosen a tea-seller, Narendra Modi, as their Prime Minister."

Bharti alleged that the Congress has always worked towards dividing the country on religion and multiple scams have marked its rule.

"Now, the Prime Minister's raincoat remarks on his predecessor Manmohan Singh has angered the Congress and they have used unparliamentary language," she said.

She also alleged that the Centre's Namami Gange Project could not pick pace in the state has the current dispensation had not granted no-objection certificate (NOC) and posed hurdles to the river's cleaning project.

On rivals demanding the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate, she said, "The party has no shortage of faces. It will declare a name when the time is right."

Not mentioning much about Mayawati in her address, the BJP leader claimed that the BSP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were most affected by the Centre's demonetisation decision.

The Union Minister said, "If the BJP is voted to power it will improve the state's law and order within 15 days through the same officers whom SP leaders have turned into their puppets."

