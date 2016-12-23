»
1-min read

Congress, SP and RLD form Grand Alliance Ahead of UP Polls, Akhilesh CM Face

News18.com

First published: December 23, 2016, 3:14 PM IST | Updated: 8 mins ago
File image of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress, Samajwadi Party and RLD on Friday finalised an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Mulayam Singh Yadav's party willing to spare 100 seats to allies in the upcoming Assembly elections, sources said on Friday.

Sources in both the Congress and the SP said that Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief ministerial face of the alliance, while the post of deputy chief minister will be earmarked for the Congress.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the Congress will be given 78 seats while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will get 22, sources added.

