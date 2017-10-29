Congress Speaking in Same Voice as Kashmiri Separatists, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for his “azaadi” remark on Kashmir and accused the Congress of speaking in the same language as separatists and elements in Pakistan.“This is an insult to our brave soldiers,” Modi said at a public rally in Bengaluru. Linking Chidambaram’s statement to the Congress reaction after surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir last year, he said this clearly shows what the party feels about the Army.“Why are Congress leaders lending their voice to those who want Azadi in Kashmir? Congress will have to answer for the recent statement of their leaders on Kashmir. The statement was unacceptable," Modi said.Chidambaram had on Saturday said that when people of the Valley ask for “azaadi”, most of them mean they want greater autonomy. He asked the government to seriously consider granting greater autonomy to J&K as it is perfectly within the Constitution of India.The statement has led to a political slugfest, with finance minister Arun Jaitley also accusing the Congress of “encouraging separatism” in the state. Blaming the “flawed policy” of the Congress for the turmoil in Kashmir, Jaitley said that instead of learning from past mistakes, the party wants to “precipitate a crisis for this country.”The Congress, meanwhile, has sought to distance itself from the remarks saying that the “opinion of an individual is not necessarily the opinion of the party”.The PM, who is on a one-day tour to Karnataka, also attacked the Congress over corruption in development funds. Without naming the party, he said it was the “hand” that reduced every rupee of government money to 15 paise before it reached beneficiaries.“One of the Prime Ministers had said every rupee is reduced to 15 paise when it reaches a village after getting sanctioned from Delhi. Which 'hand' reduces the rupee?" he asked, in a sarcastic reference to Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress election symbol.