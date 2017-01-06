Congress Struggling to Match Modi’s Twitter Vigour

New Delhi: On January 4, 2017, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar held a press conference not on demonetisation, which was still the news of the day, but on social media trolls.

"Why does Modi act as the benefactor, protector, nurturer of these hate mongers and misogynists?" he asked. The reference was to Sadhvi Khosla, a former member of the BJP's social media team, who revealed she was under pressure to make #snapdealcutties with Aamir Khan trend on Twitter.

Khosla’s breaking point, as per her own admission, was when she was asked to abuse and slut-shame women journalists who questioned BJP and PM Modi.

Ajoy Kumar went on to give instances of how BJP social media trolls would attack women on Twitter to counter those who questioned the government. He offered another example by alluding to Amartya Sen's daughter Nandana Sen, whose objectionable pictures came up on social media sites.

But the question is why did Congress decide to hold a press conference on social media trolls and not on the hot topic of the day – demonetisation?

The story behind the decision reveals the intrigue and dissent within the party.

In an internal survey monitoring response to social media activities of the Congress party, it was found that what the party said and Rahul Gandhi tweeted rarely trended. A late entrant to the importance of social media presence, Congress realised that if Rahul has to counter Modi he would need to register. Despite being reported, Rahul's tweets don't trend on Twitter. Worse, the trolls attacking Rahul cannot be effectively countered by the Congress’s social media team.

A member of Congress’s media department, who was once with its social media team but decided to opt out, said, "It's a small team of 20 people who are expected to take on the thousands in Modi's team. And worse, there is no coordination within the party."

In fact, Rahul's tweets are managed by a member of his office and are very closely guarded. The media department is seldom kept in the loop but is expected to follow up and appeal to the journalists to pick up his tweets. The tweets are shared before being put up with the small social media team for technical assistance. This team is headed by Rohtak MP and former Haryana chief minister's son, Deepender Hooda.

But many within the party feel that this lack of coordination is detrimental to the effectiveness of their social media thrust. Hooda, they complain, is rarely pro-active and his delicate equation with the media department means there is no effective communication. There have been instances when some have pointed this out to Rahul Gandhi often, but he has refused to listen. In fact, at a recently held social media conference, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi, the advice given to his team by Rahul was to avoid abuses and trolling but be firm and effective. How? Wonders his team.

The social media team is an entity unto itself. It's clear that the equations within Haryana Congress are having their effect. The media department head is Randeep Surjewala, also an MLA from Kaithal in Haryana. Deepender Hooda is his former boss's son and amid all this Ashok Tanwar is waiting, perhaps hoping to play a bigger role.

Sources say Randeep isn't keen on taking over the social media charge as he is happy to let Deepender do it. But complaints against Hooda are increasing and a change of guard isn't ruled out.

But will Congress, which takes time to take decisions, realise the urgency? It certainly has many plans up its sleeves. For the big battle for states, it hopes to step up its campaign on social media hoping Rahul trends. But then is Deepender Hooda the man to do it?