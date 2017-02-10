Congress' Tamil Nadu Dilemma Continues as Leaders Rush to Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress appears in two minds about the Game of Thrones in Chennai between O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala, but fast-moving developments could force the hand of the party to come out unequivocally in support of one faction sooner than later.

Congress state president Thirunavukkarasar, considered a close friend of Sasikala’s husband Natarajan, is in New Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi. Top party sources told News18 he is here to convince the high command that Panneerselvam’s “BJP-links” shouldn’t be overlooked and the party should declare its support for Sasikala.

The Congress state chief met party vice president Rahul Gandhi, and, interestingly, senior party leader P Chidamabaram was present in the meeting. The former Union finance minister has been supporting Panneerselvam all along even while Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel had issued statements decrying the Centre’s delay in dispatching the Governor to Chennai where Sasikala, armed with letters of support from almost all the AIADMK MLAs, has been waiting to be elevated as the chief minister.

Chidambaram is not the only one voting for Panneerselvam. Party national spokesperson and Tamil film actress Khushboo Sundar too have been vocal about reasons why Panneerselvam should be the CM.

Congress is a marginal player in Tamil Nadu, but its 8 MLAs in the Assembly could be crucial if the AIADMK tug-of-war enters a floor test. In a scenario where the DMK abstains and Panneerselvam manages to wean away a few MLAs, Sasikala would need all the support she can muster.

Congress party legislature head in Tamil Nadu assembly KR Ramasamy is also accompanying Thirunavukkarasar on his Delhi trip.

Sources say no decision has been taken as yet by the high command and that Chidambaram told Rahul Gandhi that Congress should wait to see which way the Supreme Court verdict goes in the disproportionate assets case involving Sasikala.

Chidambaram had earlier told News18 that Governor Vidyasagar Rao should not swear in Sasikala as chief minister as she faces serious financial allegations and has no political experience.

Around the same time Ahmed Patel tweeted: Why is the Governor not in Chennai at such a crucial political juncture? What is Centre's real agenda?

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Su Thirunavukkarasar is believed to be close to Sasikala’s husband Natarajan. In fact, Congress sources reveal that Rahul Gandhi’s “surprise visit” to see Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital was organised by Sasikala’s husband on the insistence of the Tamil Nadu Congress Chief. It was an attempt to also build pressure on the BJP indicating that their options were open.