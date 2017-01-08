Congress to Hold Meet on Demonetisation Problems on Jan 11
File photo of former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress will hold a day-long national convention, "Jan Vedna Sammelan", here on January 11 to discuss the problems faced by the people across the country post demonetisation.
The convention will be held at Talkatora stadium.
"The convention will see the participation of all the national, regional leaders and office-bearers of the Congress party. To implement the programme we have also made an implementation committee at the state level," senior party spokesman C.P. Joshitold reporters.
"We will highlight every decision of the government which is neither in favour of the country nor the citizens," he added.
From Our Network
- Samajwadi Party feud: I am still the national party president, asserts Mulayam Singh Yadav- FirstPost
- Lack of sense of history doesn't allow people to discuss Balochistan: Tarek Fatah tells Firstpost- FirstPost
- Massive ice block poised to break off from Antarctica, to lift global oceans by 10 cm- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- huge winPBL 2017: Delhi Acers Thump PV Sindhu's Chennai Smashers 5-2
- Nokia is BackNokia 6 Android Nougat Smartphone Launched For Around Rs 17,000
- Masand's VerdictA Monster Calls Review: Intelligent Fairytale With a Heart Full of Magic
- Disasters!Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities Of This Week
- trolledVirender Sehwag's Troll Falls Flat on the Face