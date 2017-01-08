»
Congress to Hold Meet on Demonetisation Problems on Jan 11

First published: January 8, 2017, 8:34 AM IST | Updated: 20 hours ago
File photo of former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress will hold a day-long national convention, "Jan Vedna Sammelan", here on January 11 to discuss the problems faced by the people across the country post demonetisation.

The convention will be held at Talkatora stadium.

"The convention will see the participation of all the national, regional leaders and office-bearers of the Congress party. To implement the programme we have also made an implementation committee at the state level," senior party spokesman C.P. Joshitold reporters.

"We will highlight every decision of the government which is neither in favour of the country nor the citizens," he added.

