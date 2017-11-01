Congress Trains Guns on CBI, Says 'Investigators Will be Investigated'

: Accusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of working under political influence, the Congress on Wednesday said that the investigating agency "will have to be investigated" for shielding people associated with the ruling party.“Investigator ko investigate karna padega…Congress party to investigate karna padega. Hum bade gaur se dekh rahe hain ki kaun kya kar raha hai (Investigators will have to be investigated… Congress party will have to investigate. We are carefully observing who’s doing what),” senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said in a press conference.Congress' statement comes just a day after CBI filed a chargesheet before the trial court in the Vyapam scam giving a clean chit to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Four hundred ninety others, including some government officials, have been charged by the investigating agency in the case pertaining to a scam in pre-medical admission tests in Madhya Pradesh.“If the investigator will not probe impartially… we will face unimaginable consequences. We have to stand together and chargesheet the chargesheeters,” Sibal said, referring to the CBI,He added that Congress leaders will urge the court to ensure an impartial probe in the case as the party prepares to file a private complaint in the case.Ashish Chaturvedi, among the three initial whistleblowers in the case, who has claimed several attempts on his life and that of his parents since he started filing cases in Vyapam case, said that the state was using its might to shield the powerful in the case.“Everyone knows that this scam happened under the present MP government. So, it is naturally using its might in influencing the course of the investigation. I urge the present government to appeal to dissolve this investigation team altogether and spare us the unnecessary and avoidable waste of state’s time and resources,” Chaturvedi told News18.In the chargesheet, the CBI has named three Vyapam officials, three other racketeers, 17 middlemen, 297 solver and beneficiary candidates and 170 guardians of beneficiary candidates.