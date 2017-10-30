Congress Turned Himchal Into Land of Criminals, Says Yogi Adityanath

The Congress has turned the land of Gods into the land of crime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, urging the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for the BJP to end the mafia raj in the state.Canvassing for BJP candidates at Arki and Haroli, he said only crime and corruption increased under the rule of the Congress in Himachal."The Congress has turned the "dev bhoomi" (land of Gods) into the land of "apraadh bhoomi" (land of crime). It has sullied the name of the state, which is now known for wine forest and mining mafia, and illegal activities," he said.The drug mafia is in its prime in the state but the government has been keeping mum, Adityanath said.People showed the door to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states and now it is turn of Himachal Pradesh, he said.The state will go to polls on November 9.