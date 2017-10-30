GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Congress Turned Himchal Into Land of Criminals, Says Yogi Adityanath

Canvassing for BJP candidates at Arki and Haroli, Yogi Adityanath said only crime and corruption increased under the rule of the Congress in Himachal.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2017, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Turned Himchal Into Land of Criminals, Says Yogi Adityanath
File image of Yogi Adityanath. (Image: PTI)
Shimla: The Congress has turned the land of Gods into the land of crime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, urging the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for the BJP to end the mafia raj in the state.

Canvassing for BJP candidates at Arki and Haroli, he said only crime and corruption increased under the rule of the Congress in Himachal.

"The Congress has turned the "dev bhoomi" (land of Gods) into the land of "apraadh bhoomi" (land of crime). It has sullied the name of the state, which is now known for wine forest and mining mafia, and illegal activities," he said.

The drug mafia is in its prime in the state but the government has been keeping mum, Adityanath said.

People showed the door to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states and now it is turn of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

The state will go to polls on November 9.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Pitches for Swachch Bharat, Urges People to Participate in Run for Unity

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Pitches for Swachch Bharat, Urges People to Participate in Run for Unity

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES