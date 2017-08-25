GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi to Skip Lalu Prasad's Anti-BJP Rally

"On the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be travelling to Oslo for a few days," Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2017, 2:05 PM IST
File image of Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Getty Images via Arvind Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi may skip RJD chief Lalu Prasad's rally in Patna on Sunday as is travelling to Norway.

"On the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be travelling to Oslo for a few days," Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

"Looking forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders and research institutions," he said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is organising a "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally on Sunday in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.
