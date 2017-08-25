Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi to Skip Lalu Prasad's Anti-BJP Rally
"On the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be travelling to Oslo for a few days," Gandhi tweeted on Friday.
File image of Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Getty Images via Arvind Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi may skip RJD chief Lalu Prasad's rally in Patna on Sunday as is travelling to Norway.
"On the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be travelling to Oslo for a few days," Gandhi tweeted on Friday.
"Looking forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders and research institutions," he said.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is organising a "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally on Sunday in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.
"On the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be travelling to Oslo for a few days," Gandhi tweeted on Friday.
"Looking forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders and research institutions," he said.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is organising a "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally on Sunday in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Says No Regrets After Batting Order Change Almost Cost the Game
- Chalti Hai Kya: Varun-Jacqueline Fail to Recreate Salman-Karisma's Magic
- These 62 Phones Are Expected to Get Google Android 8.0 Oreo Update Soon
- Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: If Only The Story Was As Impressive As The Performances
- Triumph Street Scrambler Launched in India For Rs 8.10 Lakh