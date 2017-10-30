Congress Woos Patidars, Agrees to Most Demands Except Reservations

Ahmedabad: In its bid to woo over the Patidar community ahead of the Gujarat assembly election, the Congress Party has agreed most of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti’s demands apart from the contentious issue of reservation.On reservation, the Congress gave an assurance to the community that they would find a solution that is both legal and constitutional.Congress leaders will meet representatives of the PAAS again after a week, after consulting constitutional and legal experts.For the moment, PAAS has decided neither to disrupt Rahul Gandhi road show in Surat on November 3, nor openly support the Congress during the road show"On reservation, we will find a solution within the legal framework. We will meet with Patidars again after consulting constitutional and legal experts,” Siddharth Patel, senior Congress leader, said."We are deeply concerned about those communities which are outside reservation and economically backward," GPCC President Bharatsinh Solanki added.On the other issues that had been agreed upon, Patel said, "To investigate everything that happened on GMDC ground and the day later, we will set up an SIT. Strong action against those responsible. All cases, including sedition, against Patidars will be withdrawn. Up to Rs 35 lakh assistance will be given to the families of all who died during the agitation. A government job will also be offered to each family."PAAS representative Alpesh Kathiria said, "To ensure no legal and technical glitches happen, both parties will meet again and discuss the reservation issue again. As of now, no decision had been made either to support Congress or oppose Rahul Gandhi show. We will meet and discuss our stand on Rahul Gandhi meeting. "