Controversy Over Kerala Govt's Circular Asking Schools to Celebrate Deen Dayal Upadhyay's Birth Centenary

Controversy has erupted over a Kerala Director of Public Instruction (DPI) issued circular, asking principals of government schools in the state to celebrate the birth centenary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.The circular states that the decision was taken based on the directions of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry.The Kerala Students Union (KSU) protested the move, terming it a move by the state government to implement RSS agenda in schools.State education minister C Raveendranath came out in defence and said, "The government never decided to celebrate the day. September 25 has passed, did we celebrate it? If the state had decided, we would have celebrated it. It was just a letter from the HRD ministry, which was forwarded by the DPI."Kerala Congress president MM Hassan has demanded a retraction of the circular and alleged that it shows a "secret relationship" between CPI(M) and BJP."The DPI had given the direction based on HRD ministry's circular. I believe it was issued with the state education minister's knowledge. This is proof that there is a secret relationship between the CPI(M) and BJP. CM Pinarayi Vijayan is showing a soft Hindutva side. Otherwise, why would the Sangh Parivar be extended the support that its getting from the present government?"