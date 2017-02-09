Corruption Has Reached its Peak in Uttarakhand Under Congress: Amit Shah

New Tehri: Promising to bring development in Uttarakhand if voted to power, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that corruption has reached its peak in the state under the Congress government as Harish Rawat "was the only chief minister" purportedly seen negotiating a "bribery deal in a sting operation".

"Rawat is the only chief minister in the country who was seen negotiating a bribery deal in a CD. Ministers are looting the state in the league of the liquor mafia and corruption under him has reached its peak," he said at a rally here in the poll-bound state.

The BJP leader was referring to the alleged sting operation on April 29 purportedly showing Rawat offering bribes to rebel Congress lawmakers to support him during a floor test in the Assembly.

Accusing Rawat of "always complaining" about Uttarakhand's lack of resources and difficult terrain rather than doing something for its development, Shah said the Chief Minister "lacks the determination" to take the state on the path of progress.

Charging the Chief Minister with always "looking for avenues to mint money", Shah said, "Harish Bhai where there is a will there is a way! You cannot do it because your attention lies somewhere else, perhaps on ways to make money."

Asking Rawat to "give up as he has run out of ideas", he said the BJP will develop Uttarakhand into a model state by setting up IT parks in the hills on the lines of New York and New Jersey.

Besides, the state's huge wealth of medicinal plants will be tapped to meet international demand, Shah said.

The BJP president also slammed Rawat for being "ungrateful" to the Prime Minister who had "gifted" 900 km all-weather 'chardham' roads to the state.

Claiming that the people of the state had made up their mind on uprooting a "corrupt" government, Shah said March 11 (counting day) will herald a new era of development in the history of Uttarakhand.