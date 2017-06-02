CPI (M) Suspends MP Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay For 'Leading Lavish Life'

Kolkata: CPI (M) on Friday suspended its Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay from the party for ‘leading a lavish life’ and using expensive watches and electronic gadgets.

A three-member inquiry committee headed by Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Salim is probing the matter. The other members in the committee are Madan Ghosh and Mridul De.

“Inquiry committee has been asked to submit a report on Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay within two months, based on all the charges made against him in recent times on social media. Till then, he will remain suspended,” CPI (M) state secretary Suryakanta Mishra told News18.

Recently, the state committee of CPI (M) summoned Bandyopadhyay seeking explanation on his lavish lifestyle.

Opponents have often taken potshot at Bandyopadhyay on social media for his use of Apple watch, Mont Blanc pen and other expensive gadgets.

“He used to misbehave with people. There are many allegations of him going against the party line. No one used to say anything because he was close to former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. But finally it was decided to take punitive measures against him,” a party insider said.

Ritabrata was not available for a comment.