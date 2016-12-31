CPI-M Worried Over Growth of RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP in Tripura

Agartala: The CPI-M, the dominant partner of the ruling Left Front in Tripura, is worried over the growth and increased activities of RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP in the state, a party leader said.

"The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Bajrang Dal and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) are alluring people by misguiding and giving false promises to people to expand their base in Tripura," Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) central committee member Bijan Dhar told reporters.

He said: "In recent elections due to the activities of the RSS and Bajrang Dal, the BJP has increased its vote share in few areas of Tripura. In future also, their activities would increase."

"The BJP and its allies are trying to create division among the tribals and non-tribals and among the ethnic groups in the state."

Dhar, who is also the CPI-M's Tripura state secretary, claimed that as the BJP was in power at the Centre they were providing money and other endowments to lure people to obtain votes and favour.

"BJP along with its allies and Trinamool Congress are trying to subvert the developmental plan and works of the Left Front government," the Left leader said here on Friday night after the party's two-day state committee meeting.

The BJP government at the Centre by introducing some complicated systems is also trying to curtail the size and capacity of the jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The CPI-M would start three-month-long scrutiny of membership from January.

"To strengthen the party organisation, those members have various lapses, their status would be reflected during the renewing of their membership," Dhar added.

Currently, CPI-M has 91,578 members in Tripura and of them 26.92 percent are women.