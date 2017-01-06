CPI-M's Central Committee Meet at Five-Star Hotel Raises Eyebrows

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) central committee meeting at a five-star hotel in Thiruvananthapuram has invited criticism from Opposition mocking the claim of Left leaders' 'austere' lifestyle.

The 3-day meet is set to be held from January 6 to 8.

The reason cited for hiring the hotel was security issues and the logistical difficulty in arranging stay for the members at different hotels and bringing them to AKG centre for the conference.

Some of the leaders have 'Z' security and their security concern was taken into consideration, a source said.

The source further added that CPM office bearers claim that they got the hotel rooms at discounted package which was financially viable.

The parking constraints at AKG centre was also cited as a reason not to hold the convention there.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, however, criticised the move and said that CPM is deviating from their own party line.

Chennithala added that they were the ones who kept saying that their party is of the masses and people should lead a simple life.

"This was their line in all their party Congress' and plenums but now they have deviated from it," Chennithala said adding that the meeting is being held at a time when people are suffering from the after effects of demonetisation.

CPM Central committee (CC) has 91 elected members, five special invitees and five permanent invitees.

The party will discuss the national political scenario including the impact of demonetisation and the course of agitation, the CC will discuss the party’s plans for the upcoming elections in five states including UP and Punjab.

Top leaders of the party, including General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and politbureau members will attend the meet.

A public meeting will be held at Putharikandam ground on Saturday evening and workers from different parts of the state are likley to assemble at the spot.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and Biman Bose will address the meeting.