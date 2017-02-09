CPIM to Continue Stir Against PM Modi for 'Raincoat' Jibe

New Delhi: CPI(M) on Thursday thretened it will take the matter concerning the "raincoat" jibe on Manmohan Singh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House to its "logical conclusion" in coordination with other parties.

"The matter will not end here. Opposition will meet to discuss to carry it forward," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said in New Delhi.

Yechury said this when asked about the future course of action as the PM has not withdrawn his remarks on former Prime Minister in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi took a jibe at former the Prime Minister, saying one should learn the art of "taking a bath with a raincoat on" from him as there was not a single taint on him despite so many scams taking place during his regime.

Opposition parties on Thursday forced adjournment of Rajya Sabha twice demanding an apology from Modi over his remarks "insulting" his predecessor.

"It is very demeaning, and undermines parliamentary democracy. Government is accountable to Parliament and parliament is accountable to the people. But the government has refused to be accountable to people," Yechury said.

He further said, "This will not end here. It will continue when Parliament meets after the recess."

Asked whether it is unparliamentary or derogatory to say such things in the House, CPI(M) leader Mohd Salim said, "It is not a question of unparliamentary or derogatory. It is a question of decorum. It is against the decorum to say such things by a person holding such high position."