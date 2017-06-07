CPM's Sitaram Yechury Manhandled by Hindu Sena Activists

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was on his way to address a press conference on the ongoing farmers' protest in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly manhandled by two protesters belonging to a fringe outfit.

Bhartiya Hindu Sena has claimed responsibility for the attack on Yechury. Upendra Kumar and Pawan Kaul, the two Hindu Sena activists, have been detained by Delhi Police.

Yechury was on his way to the third floor of the AK Gopalan Bhawan, the headquarters of the CPM in New Delhi, to talk about the agitating farmers when he was accosted by the two protesters. The two were shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' while attacking Yechury.

Hindu Sena, in a statement, said, "Delhi Police has detained two Hindu Sena activists Upendra Kumar and Pawan Kaul at Mandir Marg Police Station for protesting against Prakash Karat and CPI(M) for their article against the Indian Army. Hindu Sena will not allow any traitor to speak against the country and the army."

#WATCH One of the 2 protesters who tried to manhandle Sitaram Yechury during his press conf. in Delhi, later beaten up;handed over to Police pic.twitter.com/NRUcrljB2W — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

Yechury tweeted a response to the attack from his official Twitter handle @SitaramYechury, saying, "We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh's goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, condemned the attack in a tweet, 'Strongly condemn the attack on Com: @SitaramYechury. It amounts to an attack on Indian Democracy."

