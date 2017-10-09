Crude Bomb Attack on CPI(M) Rally in Kerala, 5 Cops Among 10 Hurt

Five police personnel, along with five CPI(M) workers were injured in a crude bomb attack that took place during a CPI(M) rally in Panoor in Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday.Police have taken 10 BJP-RSS workers in custody, in connection with the country-made bomb attack. They have also seized a few vehicles and mobile phones for further investigation.Police said that there were about five country-made bombs that were hurled at the CPI(M) rally in Panoor.The attack happened on Sunday evening when CPI(M) workers had taken out a procession in Panoor. Sunday’s attack took place even as both BJP and the ruling the CPI(M) government has been blaming each other for violent attacks on workers of both parties that has already claimed several lives.More recently, the Kerala unit of BJP organized a Janraksha Yatra against "red terror", that saw party heavyweights Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath landing in Kerala to criticize the government and increase its hold in the Communist state.Shah led the march (before abandoning it midway) on the first day of the yatra and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having “blood on his hands”.CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that BJP-RSS workers are resorting to violence after they realised that their Janraksha Yatra has failed.He alleged that the yatra was aimed at causing riots in the state.