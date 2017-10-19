Cut Scenes Mocking GST and Digital India in Vijay's Mersal, Demands BJP

: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday registered its displeasure over certain dialogues in the south superstar Vijay-starrer action flick 'Mersal'. The 2-hour-50-minute long movie hit the silver screen on Wednesday and conveyed several political messages, questioning the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and fixation on the digital mode of payment.Tamil Nadu BJP State President, Tamilisai Soundararajan demanded producers remove these scenes. "I object to certain scenes in Vijay's movie 'Mersal'. Certain scenes project GST and digital India in a bad light and we want these scenes removed. Vijay has political ambitions and that is the reason why these scenes are there in the movie," she added.The film faced controversies even before its release. The Animal Welfare Board objected to the use of animals in the shoot without permission. The Mersal crew, later, secured a no-objection certificate from the Animal Welfare Board.In addition, the Madras High Court passed an interim order restraining the director from using the title, 'Mersal' after a case was filed saying that this title was already registered with the Tamil Film Producers Council in 2015 and this case was settled by October first week.But then came an announcement from the Producers council that all new movie releases had been put on hold because of the 10 percent local entertainment tax levied on cinema tickets.Producers were not sure if Diwali releases will happen as per schedule. But this issue was settled last week, and actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy on Sunday to sort out issues ahead of his movie release.