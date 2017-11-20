CWC Meeting LIVE: Top Leaders Huddle at Sonia's Home to Decide Date for Rahul Gandhi's Elevation

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee is underway to clear the decks for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the party chief. The CWC will decide the schedule of organisations elections in which Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate. The first challenge before the Congress scion will be the upcoming Gujarat elections. The party has run into trouble in the state after release of its first candidates’ list, with Hardik Patel’s PAAS and NCP being angry with the ticket distribution.



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Nov 20, 2017 11:01 am (IST) CNN-News18's Sneha Mordani writes on Rahul Gandhi's elevation: His taking over the reins would be a generational shift in the party, but would a Rahul-led Congress working committee be reflective of that? Or would he edge out the old to make place for the new? Earlier this year, at the University of Berkeley, the Gandhi scion said party needs both the new and the veterans to move forward.

Nov 20, 2017 11:00 am (IST) Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's sudden image makeover over the past few months, image consultant Dilip Cherian told News18: "Rahul's success or failure will not be determined by his being a scion, but how effectively he can capture the imagination of the voting public in India. His success will also depend on who his political advisers are and how well they work with him."

Nov 20, 2017 10:59 am (IST) Congress Working Committee meeting underway at 10 Janpath, Sonia Gandhi's residence. (Image: CNN-News18)

Nov 20, 2017 10:57 am (IST) The highest working body of the Congress party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) starts process of the election of the party president. The Congress Working Committee is likely to announce the much-awaited election date to complete the prolonged election procedure. The CWC will approve the schedule prepared by the party's central election authority. Once the dates are approved, the process would be over in about 10 days.

Nov 20, 2017 10:54 am (IST) CWC MEETING STARTS | Congress Working Committee meeting starts at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, New Delhi. The room has the presence of all top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram and others.

Nov 20, 2017 10:52 am (IST) While Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the Congress chief is not directly linked to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, it is sure to have a symbolic impact on the elections with the new AICC chief taking charge of the internal workings of the party apart from handling the elections.

Nov 20, 2017 10:43 am (IST) TAKING ON BJP IN GUJARAT | The crucial Gujarat Assembly elections is being touted as the biggest fight between Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi, with the latter taking the fight to the Prime Minister's home turf where a strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling BJP is likely to give a major boost to the opposition Congress. The BJP has enjoyed being in government for the past 20 years after it wrested power from the Congress in the 80s.

Nov 20, 2017 10:36 am (IST) The Congress has also managed to anger Hardik Patel and his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) too, with just three seats instead of the 10 it had asked for. Sources said there were division within the Patidar outfit on whether to extend support to the Congress.

Nov 20, 2017 10:35 am (IST) Along with the Patidars, NCP leader Praful Patel also hinted on Monday that the party may fight Gujarat polls alone after the Congress fielded a candidate from Kutiyana, which is considered an NCP bastion. “We will be more successful by going alone,” Praful Patel said.

Nov 20, 2017 10:33 am (IST) GUJARAT ELECTIONS | In the latest development ahead of his elevation and the crucial Gujarat elections scheduled for next month, the Congress scion is faced with another crisis in the state. With its much-awaited first list of candidates for Gujarat elections, the Congress seems to have managed to anger both the NCP and the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). It was only a few days ago that Hardik Patel, the feisty Patidar leader had declared support for Congress.

Nov 20, 2017 10:27 am (IST) Meanwhile, BJP and its supporters have already started criticizing the move. BJP IT cell in-charge took a dig at Gandhi ahead of the CWC meeting. Congress’s big dilemma - to elevate Rahul Gandhi before the big electoral loss in Himachal and Gujarat or after? — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) November 19, 2017

Nov 20, 2017 10:21 am (IST) Party leaders say though it was not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.

Nov 20, 2017 10:19 am (IST) Once the schedule for the party elections is approved by the Congress Working Committee, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same and the election process is likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly elections, the first phase of which will be held on December 9.

Nov 20, 2017 10:17 am (IST) With no other Congress leader likely to challenge Rahul Gandhi for the party chief's post, it should be a smooth run for the Nehru-Gandhi scion, who was made the party Vice-President in 2013. It is after several years and a number of missed deadlines that chances of Gandhi's elevation as the party chief looks strong this time. If indeed he takes charge of the Grand Old Party, it will put an end to Sonia Gandhi's 19 year long stint as the party chief.