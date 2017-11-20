CWC Meeting LIVE: Top Leaders Huddle at Sonia's Home to Decide Date for Rahul Gandhi's Elevation

CNN-News18's Sneha Mordani writes on Rahul Gandhi's elevation: His taking over the reins would be a generational shift in the party, but would a Rahul-led Congress working committee be reflective of that? Or would he edge out the old to make place for the new? Earlier this year, at the University of Berkeley, the Gandhi scion said party needs both the new and the veterans to move forward.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's sudden image makeover over the past few months, image consultant Dilip Cherian told News18: "Rahul's success or failure will not be determined by his being a scion, but how effectively he can capture the imagination of the voting public in India. His success will also depend on who his political advisers are and how well they work with him."
The highest working body of the Congress party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) starts process of the election of the party president. The Congress Working Committee is likely to announce the much-awaited election date to complete the prolonged election procedure. The CWC will approve the schedule prepared by the party's central election authority. Once the dates are approved, the process would be over in about 10 days.
TAKING ON BJP IN GUJARAT | The crucial Gujarat Assembly elections is being touted as the biggest fight between Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi, with the latter taking the fight to the Prime Minister's home turf where a strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling BJP is likely to give a major boost to the opposition Congress. The BJP has enjoyed being in government for the past 20 years after it wrested power from the Congress in the 80s.
GUJARAT ELECTIONS | In the latest development ahead of his elevation and the crucial Gujarat elections scheduled for next month, the Congress scion is faced with another crisis in the state. With its much-awaited first list of candidates for Gujarat elections, the Congress seems to have managed to anger both the NCP and the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). It was only a few days ago that Hardik Patel, the feisty Patidar leader had declared support for Congress.
Meanwhile, BJP and its supporters have already started criticizing the move. BJP IT cell in-charge took a dig at Gandhi ahead of the CWC meeting.
Congress’s big dilemma - to elevate Rahul Gandhi before the big electoral loss in Himachal and Gujarat or after?— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) November 19, 2017
With no other Congress leader likely to challenge Rahul Gandhi for the party chief's post, it should be a smooth run for the Nehru-Gandhi scion, who was made the party Vice-President in 2013. It is after several years and a number of missed deadlines that chances of Gandhi's elevation as the party chief looks strong this time. If indeed he takes charge of the Grand Old Party, it will put an end to Sonia Gandhi's 19 year long stint as the party chief.
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs