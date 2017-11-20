CWC Meeting LIVE: Rahul Roadmap Fixed; Will be Congress Chief Next Month, PM Face in 2019

The Congress Working Committee has revealed the roadmap of Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the party chief, with the internal voting set to take place on December 16. The voting, however, will take place only if there is a challenger to the Congress scion. This will be clear by December 4, the last date of nomination. Rahul, however, is expected to be the only candidate and the first challenge before the Congress scion will be the upcoming Gujarat elections. The party has run into trouble in the state after release of its first candidates’ list, with Hardik Patel’s PAAS and NCP being angry with the ticket distribution. The biggest challenge, however, is the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, for which Rahul Gandhi will be the party's PM candidate.



Nov 20, 2017 1:51 pm (IST) SONIA ON GUJARAT POLLS | Apart from slamming the BJP government over its implementation of GST and delaying the winter session, Sonia Gandhi also touched upon the Gujarat elections. She said, "Rahul and many of you colleagues here (referring to Congress leaders present at the CWC meeting) and in Gujarat are working hard for a positive result in that state. Let us do our best to prove that people are not fooled and that they will make the right decision and defeat the present dispensation there."

Nov 20, 2017 1:35 pm (IST) Constitutionally, it is binding on the government that difference between the two sessions of Parliament should not exceed six months. The monsoons session ended in August, and technically, the NDA can wait till February before calling for the next meeting of the house.

Nov 20, 2017 1:32 pm (IST) “The government feels they have no responsibility towards the Parliament. They only indulge in politicking. Demonetisation and GST are issues that the government needs to answer for and the winter session should be called urgently,” said Randeep Surjewala, Congress spokesperson.

Nov 20, 2017 1:30 pm (IST) Ever since reports of the government delaying the winter session came out, the Congress party has resorted to severe criticism of the Centre, saying it is nothing but a ploy to avoid tough questions on GST, demonetisation and other issues ahead of the crucial Gujarat elections.

Nov 20, 2017 1:28 pm (IST) ROW OVER DELAY IN WINTER SESSION | The winter session of Parliament traditionally convenes from the third week of November and lasts till the third week of December. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh decides the dates of the parliament sessions. According to sources, the government is considering a truncated winter session of around 10 days starting from the second week of December.

Nov 20, 2017 1:25 pm (IST) JAITLEY RESPONDS TO SONIA | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reacts to Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the Modi government changing the schedule for the Winter Session of Parliament. He said, "Changing the schedule of Parliament session during elections is nothing new. TheCcongress has also done it before. We will have a full session."

Nov 20, 2017 1:16 pm (IST) Take a look at all the former Congress Presidents who held the post before Rahul Gandhi. (Image source: Network18 Creatives)

Nov 20, 2017 1:12 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi has changed the narrative about GST by asking tough questions against BJP. Let's have a survey among the poor of the country then we'll know about the govt's approval ratings: RPN Singh, Congress leader to CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh.

Nov 20, 2017 1:06 pm (IST) While the very important Gujarat Assembly election is the biggest challenge Rahul Gandhi will face ahead of his elevation as the party chief, yet another challenge for Rahul Gandhi would be factionalism. State units are in disarray and the infighting would force him to constantly do the balancing act. For example, in Madhya Pradesh, veterans like Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh would not want to be sidelined but Jyotiraditya Scindia too has to be accommodated.

Nov 20, 2017 12:59 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the Congress chief around the same time as the Gujarat elections will give a major boost to the Congress party and Gandhi's image as the supreme leader of the Grand Old Party. What has been in discussion for a long time now was also confirmed by Congress leader RPN Singh, who told CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh that Rahul will be the PM face for the 2019 General Elections and that the party will fight under his leadership, while Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the party mentor. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Nov 20, 2017 12:51 pm (IST) When asked if Rahul Gandhi will Congress' Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2019 General Elections, RPN Singh says "there's no doubt about it". He adds, "Sonia Gandhi is our mentor and will be there to guide us through."

Nov 20, 2017 12:49 pm (IST) Congress leader RPN Singh says after coming out of the CWC meeting: The situation has changed across the nation. The discourse has changed, people are now seeing through BJP's tactics."

Nov 20, 2017 12:44 pm (IST) The official announcement of Congress' internal elections. Here is the schedule for the election of Congress President, as approved by the Congress Working Committee today. pic.twitter.com/MF43tsZYlY — Congress (@INCIndia) November 20, 2017

Nov 20, 2017 12:42 pm (IST) Sonia Gandhi also said, "Unemployment, rising inflation, falling exports and GST are causing tremendous suffering to millions of people. A year later, demonetisation has done nothing but rub salt on the wounds of distressed farmers, small traders, housewives and daily workers."

Nov 20, 2017 12:41 pm (IST) Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addresses the media. He said that party chief Sonia Gandhi has slammed the Modi government. She said, "In its arrogance, the BJP government has cast a dark shadow on India’s Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament on flimsy grounds. The Prime Minister had the audacity to hold a midnight celebration in Parliament to launch an ill-prepared and flawed GST, but today he lacks the courage to face the Parliament."

Nov 20, 2017 12:33 pm (IST) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday at 10 Janpath. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Nov 20, 2017 12:25 pm (IST) PARTY POLLS & GUJARAT POLLS | Results for Congress internal elections will be declared a day after the results of the crucial Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are out on December 18.

Nov 20, 2017 12:20 pm (IST) CEA Chairperson M Ramachandran addresses the media to announce the dates of Congress Working Committee elections. Last date of scrutiny of nominations on December 5. Last date of withdrawal of candidature: December 11. Date of polling has been finalised for December 16 and the results would be declared on December 19.

Nov 20, 2017 12:08 pm (IST) NAQVI'S ATTACK | Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, when asked about Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the party chief said, poked fun at the whole procedure. Naqvi said, "The Congress party is on a ventilator and its scion is riding an accelerator. What will he do sitting on an accelerator at this stage when his party is on a ventilator."

Nov 20, 2017 12:04 pm (IST) If no one else is contesting the party chief's post, which is very unlikely, Rahul Gandhi will become the Congress chief. In case there is no candidate apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress will announce his candidature on the last date of scrutiny. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

Nov 20, 2017 11:47 am (IST) Images from inside 10 Janpath, Sonia Gandhi's residence, where the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Monday morning to decide on Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the party chief's post. Delhi: Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway at 10, Janpath pic.twitter.com/pBjydJoqij — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

Nov 20, 2017 11:38 am (IST) CNN-News18's Sneha Mordani writes: There would be several challenges before the Congress Vice-President in his role as the party boss. Rahul Gandhi would be saddled with the task of resurrecting the party that has only been going downhill post 2014. It couldn't make a mark in any state barring Punjab. Himachal Pradesh has voted. Gujarat, the home turf of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, is anything but a cake walk.

Nov 20, 2017 11:27 am (IST) The party list of 77 candidates had 22 Patidar community leaders, including three from PAAS, and none from the NCP. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti had sought 10 tickets for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Congress workers exchanged blows with PAAS members who were protesting outside the party’s Surat office.

Nov 20, 2017 11:26 am (IST) While the process of Rahul Gandhi's elevation within the Congress ranks is underway, trouble is brewing in Gujarat, where Congress and Hardik Patel's PAAS workers clashed on Sunday night, right after the Congress came out with its first list of candidates. While the Patidar leaders had asked for 10 tickets, the first Congress list had only 3 PAAS names, which led to the Patidars picking up a fight with the Congress leaders in Surat.

Nov 20, 2017 11:21 am (IST) Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily praises Rahul Gandhi ahead of his elevation as the party president, for his role in Gujarat elections. “We are very happy with Rahul Gandhi’s elevation. His performance in Gujarat is outstanding," the former Union minister said.

Nov 20, 2017 11:17 am (IST) BJP'S JIBE | On reports that Gandhi would soon be made the president of his party, Union minister Jitendra Singh said he found it strange that "each electoral defeat (for Congress) is directly proportional to the elevation of Gandhi". "He lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election and was elevated from general secretary to the post of vice president. Now, they are waiting him to lose Gujarat, and he will be elevated to the post of president," Jitendra Singh said.