CWC Meets at Sonia's Residence Today to Decide Date of Rahul Gandhi's Elevation

Decks will be cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the next party chief when the Congress Working Committee meets on Monday to approve the schedule for the party president's election.The CWC is likely to meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am.Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, PTI quoted sources as saying.Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.The election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on December 9.Party leaders say though it was not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.The party's organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.(With PTI chief)