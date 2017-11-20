CWC Meets at Sonia's Residence Today to Decide Date of Rahul Gandhi's Elevation
Rahul Gandhi is likely to be elevated as the Congress chief before Gujarat Assembly elections.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during a rally ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on November 11, 2017. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)
New Delhi: Decks will be cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the next party chief when the Congress Working Committee meets on Monday to approve the schedule for the party president's election.
The CWC is likely to meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, PTI quoted sources as saying.
Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.
The election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on December 9.
Party leaders say though it was not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.
The party's organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.
(With PTI chief)
The CWC is likely to meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, PTI quoted sources as saying.
Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.
The election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on December 9.
Party leaders say though it was not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.
The party's organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.
(With PTI chief)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali
- THE TIPPLING POINT | A Scot's Funeral is Merrier Than an English Wedding. Here's Why
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sounds Warning Bell for Manchester City
- Tesla Semi Electric Truck Unveiled, Gets Electric Range of 800 Km
- Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR