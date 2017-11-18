GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CWC to Meet on Monday to Approve Congress President's Election Schedule

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM at 10 Janpath. This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2017, 10:20 PM IST
File photo of Sonia Gandhi.
New Delhi: The much-awaited meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the schedule of the party president's election will take place on Monday at Sonia Gandhi's residence, party sources said.

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM at 10 Janpath, they said. This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief.

He is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said. Party leaders say though it is not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.
