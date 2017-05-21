DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DA Case: Virbhadra Singh, Wife Likely to Appear on May 22 in Court
File photo of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is likely to appear as accused before a special court on Monday in a nearly Rs 10-crore disproportionate assets case.
Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal had on May 8 issued summons against Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and others for an appearance on May 22.
The charge sheet, running into over 500 pages, has claimed that Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which was disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister.
The report also named as accused LIC agent Anand Chauhan, who is at present in judicial custody.
Chauhan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 9 last year in a separate money laundering case related to the DA case.
The matter was transferred by the Supreme Court to the Delhi High Court, which on April 6, 2016, had asked the CBI not to arrest Singh and directed him to join the probe.
On November 5 last year, the apex court had transferred Singh's plea from the Himachal Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court, saying it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, but "simply" transferring the petition "in interest of justice and to save the institution (judiciary) from any embarrassment".
