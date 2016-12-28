Dalai Lama Praises Nitish Kumar for Liquor Prohibition in Bihar
File photo of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Photo: Reuters)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Wednesday praised by the Dalai Lama for the prohibition of liquor in the state.
"I feel very good after meeting Nitish Kumar. For many years we have been good and close friends," Dalai Lama told reporters after planting a sapling of Anand Bodhi tree at Buddha Smriti park here.
"People have a lot of anger and tension today. But to get rid of them, consumption of liquor or drug is not good ... Mental tension and anger can be done away with through training of the mind," the noble laureate said.
The Tibetan spiritual leader also praised India.
"India is like a guru (teacher) for us ... We are its shishya (disciple) ... The relation with India is that of guru and shishya'," the Tibetan spiritual leader who took refuge in the country over five decades ago said.
"Today even scientists are learning from India's ancient knowledge and philosophy," he added.
Kumar received the Dalai Lama at the airport on his arrival here enroute to Bodh Gaya for Kalchakra puja.
Later, the Tibetan theologist offered prayers near a branch of Bodhi tree act the chief minister's residence. The chief minister hosted lunch for the Dalai Lama and other Buddhist monks accompanying him.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'