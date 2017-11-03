Day After Bail, National Security Act Slapped Against Bhim Army Chief

: The National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar ‘Ravan’ on Friday at the behest of District Magistrate of Saharanpur, just a day after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the Saharanpur riots case.The High court had observed that the charges against the Dalit leader were politically motivated.The NSA empowers the government to detain a person to prevent him from acting in any manner that can lead to compromising the security of the country.SSP Saharanpur Babloo Kumar said, “Chandrashekhar, who is already in detention after his alleged involvement in the Saharanpur caste-based violence, has been booked under NSA as per the order of the District Magistrate.""The family and the administration have been informed in this regard so that further action could be initiated in this case. Chandrashekhar and other accused were trying to get bail, and they even succeeded in some of the cases, hence this action was taken.”Chandrashekhar has already got bail from Sessions Court in Saharanpur in one case, while the hearing is due in a case registered under IT Act.Born in Dhadkuli village near Chatmalpur in Saharanpur, Chandrashekhar alias ‘Ravan’ was arrested by a team of Saharanpur police on June 8 from Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the recent Saharanpur riots. A law graduate from a local college in the district, he first courted controversy in 2015, putting up a board at his native place that read 'The Great Chamars of Dhadkauli Welcome You'. The move led to tensions between the Dalits and the Thakurs in the village.