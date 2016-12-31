Day After Expulsion, Akhilesh Yadav Holds Meeting, Majority of MLAs Attend

Lucknow: Setting the stage for a show of strength, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was expelled from Samajwadi Party by his father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Saturday held a meeting at his residence where a majority of the 229 party MLAs were present.

Though the exact number of those present at the meeting was not immediately known, insiders maintained that a majority of the 229 SP MLAs were present. Besides, some SP MLCs and senior party functionaries loyal to Akhilesh attended the meeting.

Akhilesh is expected to meet his supporters and party workers later in the day to prove his strength.

The chief minister's 5-Kalidas Marg residence appeared to be the hub of high drama with youth supporters of Akhilesh assembling in large numbers to vent their fury over his expulsion and that of his uncle Ramgopal Yadav.

Political activities hotted up right from the morning with a series of meetings planned during the day, when Mulayam will meet party candidates announced by him and state SP chief Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Saturday termed the crisis in the party as "unfortunate" and asked party members to support Mulayam in the family feud.

"I appeal to the party members to stand with Netaji (Mulayam). Whatever is happening is very unfortunate," Amar, who had recently made a comeback to the party after a long exile, said.

Mulayam had on Friday expelled his son Akhilesh and Ramgopal from SP for six years after they put up candidates against the official nominees and summoned a party meet on Sunday, pushing the ruling party to the precipice of a split just ahead of the UP Assembly elections likely to be announced any day now.

Mulayam had said he took the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts.

"We have to save the party. The party comes first. That is why we are expelling both Akhilesh and Ramgopal," he said.

He explained that the decision was taken after Ramgopal, in his capacity as general secretary, called an emergency meeting of the party on January 1 and Akhilesh "supported" it.