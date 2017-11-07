A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met DMK chief Karunanidhi in Chennai, the party decided to cancel its protest against demonetisation on Wednesday.The DMK has cited incessant showers as the reason for cancelling the protest in eight rain-ravaged districts of Tamil Nadu. However, political observers see this as a major development ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The opposition has planned nationwide protests on November 8, the anniversary of demonetisation.On Monday, PM Modi met Karunanidhi at the latter’s Gopalpuram residence in Chennai. “Vanakkam, Sir”, Modi greeted Karunanidhi as he sat near the 93-year-old and held his hand.Accompanied by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Pon Radhakrishnan, Modi was with the DMK leader for about 10 minutes before winding up his visit to the city during which he took part in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi.Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, who was on a visit to Sharjah, cut short the trip and returned to receive Modi at Karunanidhi's residence. Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi's daughter, and Rajathi, Karunanidhi's second wife, and DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan were also present.The Prime Minister was briefed about Karunanidhi's health by his doctor. This is the first time Modi has met Karunanidhi at his residence.Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundarajan told reporters that Modi invited Karunanidhi to his home in Delhi. Karunanidhi reciprocated with a smile, she said.Karunanidhi has been off active politics for about a year now since age-related ailments have kept him home-bound.The 10-minute meeting comes amid political turmoil in the state where the EPS-OPS faction of the ruling AIADMK is struggling to retain majority in the face of TTV Dinakaran’s defiance against stepping aside.The BJP had helped broker peace between the E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam camps earlier this year, but the combine has not yet been able to retrieve the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol which was frozen by the Election Commission.​