1-min read

Day After Skipping Luncheon Meeting Organised by Sonia, Nitish Meets Modi

PTI

Updated: May 27, 2017, 4:42 PM IST
In this January 5, 2017 photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar share lighter moments during the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a day after he skipped the luncheon meeting organised by Congress President Sonia Gandhi for opposition leaders.

Kumar met Modi after attending a lunch hosted by the Prime Minister for his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.

"The Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today," the PMO tweeted.

Yesterday, Kumar did not attend a luncheon hosted by Gandhi and instead deputed senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Gandhi had organised a luncheon meeting, which was attended by the leaders of 17 parties, as part of efforts to forge an opposition unity particularly in the context of upcoming presidential polls.

Kumar had on Friday sought to downplay his absence from Gandhi's meeting.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 4:37 PM IST
