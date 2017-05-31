Day After Attack on Baijayant Panda, CM Naveen Patnaik Says BJD Against Violence

Bhubaneswar: A day after some ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the party is totally against any form of violence.

Patnaik, also the president of the ruling BJD, asked the party observer in Cuttack district, to probe into the matter.

"The Biju Janata Dal is totally against any form of violence. And our party discipline is against violence. I have asked our party observers to look into the matter," Patnaik told reporters.

A section of ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at Panda yesterday when he was in Mahanga area to inaugurate a drinking water project which will be developed through his MPLAD fund.

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare and Law minister Prapat Jena, whose supporters allegedly attacked the ruling party MP, said, "I was not present in Odisha when the incident took place. I was in Shirdi yesterday. However, I came to know about the incident after returning to Odisha. It is a sad incident."

Jena, also the MLA from Mahanga area, however, said the incident could have been avoided had the MP behaved in a proper manner. "There was resentment against the MP in Mahanga area for his series of statements in media. His statements were not in favour of the party. Therefore, people might be angry," Jena said adding that Panda had issued a controversial statement a day before the attack.

The minister also claimed that Panda was accompanied by some people in 10 vans to the project site. "These people in 10 vans instigated the local people by making provocative remarks. This could have aggravated the situation," Jena said.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack rural police has made it clear that it would not take cognisance of the incident on its own as it has not received any complaint of the incident which took place in Mahanga area on Tuesday.

"Since we have not received any complaint till now, we have not registered any case in this connection", said Cuttack rural SP Madhav Chandra Sahu.

When asked whether police is going to take cognisance of the incident, Sahu replied in negative.

"Neither have we received any complaint nor have we seen any video footage of the MP being attacked", the SP said adding the situation, however, is under the scrutiny of the police.

Local Mahanga police when contacted said that adequate police arrangements were made to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Panda while replying to a tweet posted, "If it needs complaint-filing for action against violence which happens right in front of police, wd that indicate breakdown of law & order?"

