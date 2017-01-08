Days After Modi-Nitish Bonhomie, JD(U) to Review Stand on Demonetisation

Patna: JD(U) on Sunday said it would review its stand on demonetisation after January 24, fuelling speculation about the party's stand on the issue amid growing bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

JD(U) is a major constituent of the ruling Grand Secular Alliance in which RJD and Congress are partners.

"We will review our stand (on demonetisation) after observing the birth anniversary celebration of former chief minister Karpoori Thakur on January 24," JD(U) state unit president Bashistha Narayan Singh said.

Conceding that difficulties of people to get currency notes have substantially eased, he said the party would discuss the impact of demonetisation and make its stand public.

The announcement of the party's "review" of its stand on demonetisation has come days after the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister were seen exchanging pleasantries at the Prakah Parv celebrations here on January 5, triggering speculation of a new political realignment in Bihar.

Kumar was the first Chief Minister and a front-line opposition leader to openly back demonetisation as a step towards eradication of black money and corruption.

Kumar's stand supporting the Centre's demonetisation move had taken coalition leaders by surprise as Lalu Prasad's RJD opposed the measure, and Congress claimed that people have faced difficulties due to shortage of cash in banks.