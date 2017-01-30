Debate During Budget Session, PM Modi tells Parties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed hope that the budget session of Parliament will see peaceful debates despite political differences.

Modi made the appeal at an all-party meeting here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

He said all parties agreed that debate should take place.

"The Prime Minister said that differences may arise between parties but democracy should win and there should be debate in Parliament," the minister said.

"All parties, especially those in the opposition, said they wanted debate and both houses should function," the minister added.

Asked about the opposition's demand to postpone the budget, the minister said: "This is the nation's budget, for the benefit of the nation. The Supreme Court has given its verdict."

The budget session of Parliament starts on Tuesday. The budget will be presented on Wednesday.