Debt-ridden farmers Can’t Even Pay Their Power Dues in MP, Says Pravin Togadia

Highlighting farmers’ distress through high number of suicides and mounting loans, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Pravin Togadia has claimed that debt-ridden farmers in Madhya Pradesh villages even don’t have few thousand rupees to pay their power bills.Addressing a huge gathering at Chhola Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on the conclusion of three-day national executive of Bajrang Dal on Sunday evening, Togadia claimed, “I visited five villages in Hoshangabad district on Saturday. Farmers complained of huge loans and one of the farmers I met had power disconnected amid busy crop season as he did not have Rs 2,000 to pay for his dues.”The situation is similar in the country as three lakh debt-ridden farmers end lives every year, said the firebrand leader demanding governments to free farmers from debts. Delivering some more body blows to Centre’s development claims, the saffron wing head went on to say that 19 crore people sleep empty stomach and ten crore youths in the country are jobless.“There are one crore people who live in slums,” he alleged. “If the government could spend Rs 700 crore for offering employment to Muslims, why can’t it set aside Rs 70,000 cr for ensuring jobs to Hindu youths,” stated Togadia.The VHP chief, while calling Ram Mandir a matter of pride and self-respect to Hindus, asked Centre to hold a joint session of parliament and seek constitutional nod for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on similar lines late Home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did for the restoration of Somnath temple in Gujarat.Togadia termed it highly unfortunate that symbol of faith for crores of Hindus-lord Ram-were forced to live in a tent in Ayodhya. “Pride of Hindus can’t be safeguarded unless the Ram mandir is built in Ayodhya,” said the VHP leader warning that no new mosques would be allowed in Ayodhya.The Hindu hardliner also lambasted the Centre for failing to protect cows from being killed and instead abusing gau-rakshaks, who according to him, were forced to take to streets after Centre’s inability to protect the sacred animal.“If the parliament can meet on GST at midnight, why not it can do the same for passing a law against killings of cows,” he questioned. Claimed that Hindus have fought for saving cows in Mughal and British era, he said that VHP-Bajrang Dal were committed to save cows at any cost.Referring to alleged excesses on Hindus in Kerala and West Bengal, Togadia claimed that eventually India would become a Hindu nation. “There are cities in India, where Hindus are forced to flee out of fear of Muslims,” he alleged.Religious head Jitendra Nath Maharaj on the occasion lauding UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s move of celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya, claimed that soon Ram Mandir would be built in Ayodhya.During the three-day national executive, the saffron organisation passed resolution on Ram Mandir construction, Gau-raksha and internal security threats including those from Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas.Prant heads from Kerala and West Bengal alleged atrocities like love jihad, conversions, assaults and religious oppression on Hindus in their states.