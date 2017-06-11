GET APP News18 APP
Deceased Farmers' Kin Urge CM to Call Off Fast: MP BJP Chief

PTI

Updated: June 11, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
File photo of MP Cm Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said on Saturday the kin of farmers killed in violence in Mandsaur met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and urged him to call off his fast.

The BJP leader said the kin of four of the five farmers also asked the chief minister to ensure that those responsible for their killing is brought to book.

Chouhan on Saturday began his indefinite fast at BHEL's Dussehra ground in Bhopal for restoration of peace in the state where farmers have resorted to violence during their ongoing stir for various demands, including a complete loan waiver.

