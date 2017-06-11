Deceased Farmers' Kin Urge CM to Call Off Fast: MP BJP Chief
File photo of MP Cm Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said on Saturday the kin of farmers killed in violence in Mandsaur met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and urged him to call off his fast.
The BJP leader said the kin of four of the five farmers also asked the chief minister to ensure that those responsible for their killing is brought to book.
Chouhan on Saturday began his indefinite fast at BHEL's Dussehra ground in Bhopal for restoration of peace in the state where farmers have resorted to violence during their ongoing stir for various demands, including a complete loan waiver.
ALSO READ | Chouhan Meets Families of Farmers Killed in Police Firing
First Published: June 11, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
Live TV
Photogallery
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 5 Design With Dual-Camera Setup Revealed, to Launch on June 22
- Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Lost To Tanushree Dutta During Miss Universe 2004
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Rains This Monsoon – Tips and Tricks
- Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja
- Composure is the Key Word for Do-or-die Matches, Says Virat Kohli