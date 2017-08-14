Defiant Dinakaran Holds Show of Force, Hits Out at EPS and OPS

Beleaguered AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Monday put a show of strength with a large rally where he showcased the support of 20 party and independent MLAs.The rally comes after the AIADMK faction supporting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) passed a resolution sidelining him and declared his post as deputy general secretary null and void.Addressing more than 40,000 people in Melur, Dinakaran said, "When you have filed affidavits with EC stating that Sasikala is the general secretary and I am the deputy general secretary, why a resolution against me? It is not legal. It is done to confuse party cadre. Under whose pressure have you passed a resolution?”Attacking the EPS faction, he said ministers sitting in Chennai cannot decide the fate of the party. "Some people think they can rule the party sitting in the Secretariat. It is our duty to carry forward Amma's legacy. Let us take an oath to take the party in the direction of MGR, Amma and Chinamma," he said.He also accused the state government of kidnapping a few MLAs who were trying to attend the rally. "MLAs have come here of their own accord. No one has compelled them and no money was given to woo them. I urge MLAs to not be afraid," he added.Dinakaran took a dig at the allegations made by the faction supporting O Panneerselvam (OPS) and said that he is not afraid of a judicial probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa."Those who demand a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death must realise that they held important positions when she was hospitalised. Let there be a probe and let the truth come out," he said.The rally comes at a time when both AIADMK factions are discussing the possibility of a merger.Jayakumar, state finance minister, told the media, “Merger talks have reached a final stage and very soon there will be a good decision. After meeting the Prime Minister, OPS has given a positive signal about the merger. We understand this was discussed in his meeting today with PM Modi."He didn’t offer any comment on Sasikala saying that the matter is subjudice before the election commission. But he reiterated that his camp has sidelined Sasikala and her family members from the party and the government.Sources told CNN-News18 that the merger will happen sooner than later and that the talks are in the final stages. OPS met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and appraised him about the situation.