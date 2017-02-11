Delay in Swearing-in is to Break The Party: Sasikala

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Saturday alleged that the delay in her being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is mainly to break the party.

"I think the delay (in swearing in) is to break the party," she told reporters in Chennai after meeting the legislators supporting her at a beach resort near her.

According to her, till Saturday they had waited for Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao's decision.

"Tomorrow we will fight in a different manner," Sasikala said.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the party cadres Sasikala said she believes in democracy and justice and maintaining patience.

"Only to some extent we can be patient. After that we all together would do what needs to be done," she said.

She said the AIADMK party is like an iron fort and cannot be shaken by anybody.