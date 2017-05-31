Delhi Assembly Speaker Criticises AAP MLAs For Heckling Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday criticised the AAP MLAs involved in heckling sacked minister Kapil Mishra inside the House, saying the incident was "deeply disturbing".

The speaker said he will "look into the matter" while taking on Mishra over his demand that a special session be convened at the Ramlila Maidan here over allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Whatever happened today inside the Delhi Assembly is unfortunate. I am deeply disturbed with the incident. Whatever they (AAP MLAs) did was wrong. The MLAs should not have left their seats," he told reporters.

Earlier, the House witnessed unruly scenes as Mishra was pushed and dragged by a few AAP MLAs after he unfurled a banner demanding a special session of the Assembly at Ramlila Maidan to discuss corruption allegations pertaining to Kejriwal and Jain.

Thereafter, the speaker ordered him to be marshalled out and hinted at more action against him. However, no action has been taken against the MLAs in question.

"During the 49-day AAP govt, we witnessed such scenes. It has happened even at the Lok Sabha. However, it was the first such incident during my tenure as speaker. Mishra's demand to call one-day session at Ramlila Maidan was not right. I can also take action against this," he said.