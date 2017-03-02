Delhi Govt Makes Radiology Tests Free at 21 Private Labs

New Delhi: The AAP government on Thursday launched a scheme making radiology tests free for Delhi residents across all income groups at 21 private laboratories.

As per the scheme, termed a "revolutionary step" in the public healthcare sector by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, residents are required to show a referral letter from 30 selected government hospitals to avail the free service that includes MRIs, CT and PET scans, and ultrasounds.

Speaking at a function at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, Kejriwal said the scheme will help government hospitals reduce the long waiting period for tests advised by doctors.

The Chief Minister said the free tests will be available to all the residents of Delhi and there is no income limit required for availing the facility except a residence proof.

"The move will be a great help for poor patients. All the costs for radiology tests will be born by the Delhi government. We have tied up with 21 private laboratories for the same...today's step is a revolutionary step in public heathcare sector," he said.

Delhi government's education and healthcare models are being adopted across the country and several countries are also praising them, Kejriwal added.

"The dreams with which we had come into politics are now being fulfilled. Government has already waived off user charges in its hospitals besides making all medicines free. "We also plan to provide the facility of free surgeries at private NABH-accredited hospitals," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said another scheme will soon be rolled out under which surgeries could be performed in private hospitals in the city if the waiting period in government hospitals exceeded a month.